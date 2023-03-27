NTV journalist Edward Muhumuza who died in a car crash along Entebbe Expressway on Saturday is to be laid to rest today at his ancestral home in Kyegegwa.

The accident involving a Toyota Passo car he was driving, happened on Saturday morning at Mpala on the Entebbe Expressway.

Born in 1988, Muhumuza died at the age of 34.

He was a devout member of the Seventh-day Adventist church and a director of communications at SDA Kampala central church where he was a choir member.

The award-winning journalist has been eulogized by many as a man of integrity who demanded the best out of himself and all those he worked with.

His last assignment in the newsroom was a tour to the Albertine region where he was expected to produce a special report on how people affected by the east African crude oil pipeline project were living.

May his soul rest in peace.