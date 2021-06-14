By Ruth Anderah

The 17 remaining National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters including Edward Ssbuwuufu aka Eddy Mutwe and Ali Sserukenya aka Nubian Lee have been granted bail by the General Court of Martial sitting in Makindye.

They have each been ordered to pay a noncash bond of Shs 20m and each of their sureties is ordered to execute a noncash bond of Shs50m to ensure their return to court whenever needed by the court.

The court’s chairman Lt Gen Andrew Gutti has also barred the suspects from moving out of Kampala and Wakiso districts and to report back to court every 14 days.

The 36 suspects are all facing charges of illegal possession of ammunition.

The group including Ali Bukeni commonly known as Nubian Li, Edward Ssebuufu commonly known as Eddie Mutwe and, Hassan Ssemakula commonly known as Abdul Soldier filed an application seeking to be released on bail pending their trial.

They were arrested from Kalangala District on December 30th 2020 during the campaigns of former NUP Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.