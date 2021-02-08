By Juliet Kigongo

At least 13 out of 49 supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, who are facing charges of being in possession of ammunition before the army court, have been granted bail.

However, court further remanded 36 of their colleagues who include Bobi Wine’s singing partner Ali Bukeni alias Nubaian Li and Edward Ssebufu alias Eddy Mutwe (head of Bobi Wine personal guards) after state told court that their sureties were not substantial enough.

The seven-member panel of the Makindye-based General Court Martial chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti restrained the movement of those released on bail to Kampala and Wakiso districts only.

