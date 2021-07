Mutoni Salha, wife to singer Nubian Li has been sworn in as new Deputy Mayor of Nakawa Division.

Nubian Li who expressed his happiness congratulated his wife on his social media platforms.

“Congratulations to you my love Mutoni Salha the new Deputy Mayor of Nakawa Division. May Allah’s guidance be upon you in fulfilling your new duty,” he posted on his Facebook page.

Mutoni was also elected for the Kyanja Parish LC3 seat in the recently concluded 2021 elections.