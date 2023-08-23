A new report released by Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shown that the number of Kenyan tourists who visited the country increased by 40,000 from 336,294 in 2021 to 376,294 in 2022.

The increasing interest of Kenyans visiting the country is mainly due to various events that take place in the country such as golf and rugby tournaments, festivals, and music concerts.

The report indicates that Kenya is Uganda’s leading source market for tourists, however, Uganda is Kenya’s second biggest source market for tourists as in 2022, 150,000 Ugandans visited Kenya out of these 22,200 visited Kenya coast rising from 10,100 in 2021.

The report findings were released by Ambassador Paul Mukumbya, the Consulate General of the Republic of Uganda in Mombasa during the launch of the second Uganda-Kenya coast tourism conference.

“For Ugandans, the main reason for visiting Kenya coast are to enjoy beaches and coastal scenery and features, attend meetings and also for educational purposes,” he said.

According to him, there is a growing number of Ugandans who visit Kenya coast to have their weddings or spend their honeymoon at some of the coastal hotels.