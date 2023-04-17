By Mike Sebalu

The National Unity Platform has made tough changes in its constitution which among others require its leaders at the national and local levels to serve for only two terms

The new amendment was adopted over the weekend during an extraordinary meeting to analyse proposals by its constitutional review committee.

In the new amendment, one is not allowed to be a party president, chairperson or secretary-general for more than two terms. The proposal will be operational effective 2026.

Busiro East Member of Parliament who served as the Chairperson of the Constitutional Review Committee says consultations were made with a few selected stakeholders.

National Unity Platform spokesperson, Mr. Joel Senyonyi has revealed that the constitution they inherited from former party leader, Mr. Moses Kibalama was antiquated.

“This is a 2004 constitution, which we needed to match with the times and to match with our democratic aspirations and values. So we had to make changes, one, we lessen the powers of the president, because some of the provisions of the previous constitution the president and the secretary general for example could nominate 50 people to come for the delegates conference which is a bit problematic,” Ssenyonyi said.