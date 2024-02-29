The National Unity Platform (NUP) party leadership has asked former Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mr Mathias Mpuuga to step down from his position as a Commissioner over alleged abuse of office.

In a statement dated February 29, 2024, NUP says Mpuuga has since admitted to engaging in corruption and abuse of office during his tenure, adding that he has since apologized.

The party alleges that Mpuuga received Shs500 million of taxpayers’ money as ‘service award’.

“On Wednesday, February 28, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi convened an urgent meeting comprising senior leaders of party, including all deputy presidents and some of our senior legislators. At the meeting, Mpuuga admitted that he indeed took part in this wrongdoing and apologised for the same,” the statement reads in part.

This comes amid an ongoing online campaign led by concerned citizens under the hashtag #UgandaParliamentExhibition, who are protesting and exposing corruption within the 11th Parliament among other government agencies, ministries and departments.