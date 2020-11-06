

Katongole Badru Muhammad the Member of Parliament aspirant under National Unity Platform party died today morning on his way to attend the burial of political analyst Dr Abdul-Noor Annas Kaliisa.

The NUP president, Hon Robert Kyagulanyi has eulogized the deceased and revealed that Katongole participated in the candidate selection for MP Bukoto central.

“With shock and grief, I have learnt of the death of comrade Katongole Badru Muhammad, who participated in the NUP candidate selection for MP Bukoto Central,” he said.

The NUP aspirant perished in an accident and the NUP fraternity has pledged to take care of his burial arrangements.

“On behalf of the NUP fraternity and on my own behalf, I send deep sympathies to his family, friends and all of us who knew him. What a loss to the forces of change! We shall coordinate with the family regarding burial arrangements. Kitalo nnyo!” Bobi Wine posted.

Other victims who were in the car sustained injuries and were admitted at Kitovu Hospital in Masaka Hospital.