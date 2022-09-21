By Derrick Wandera

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has backed the resolution by the European Union Parliament to delay the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) citing human rights violations against Ugandans.

Addressing the press at the NUP headquarters in Kamwokya, Bobi Wine indicated that they have petitioned the EU parliament on the deteriorating respect for human rights by the Ugandan government.

However, Godfrey Kabyanga, the state minister for national guidance has told KFM that Bobi Wine needs to solve Ugandan problems without waiting for foreigners.

On Tuesday, the EU lawmakers voted by a majority of 334 to pass a resolution that seeks to compel Uganda, Tanzania, and Total Energies to delay the development of the proposed East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) for at least one year so as to go back on the drawing board to address the issues of environmental degradation and human rights violations against the affected people.