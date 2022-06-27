By Prossy Kisakye

The National Unity platform (NUP) has condemned the National Electoral Commission (EC) over its decision to suspend women council elections.

This after last week the commission’s chairperson, Simon Byabakama, suspended the elections citing lack of funds to facilitate the process.

While addressing the media today, the party’s spokesperson at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, Joel Ssenyonyi said that this was uncalled for since women elections are not considered as an emergency and it’s the mandate of the commission to look for funds before it announces the set off of its activities.

He said the suspension has affected them financially because they had already printed posters, T-shirts and done all ground mobilization.