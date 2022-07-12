By Derrick Wandera

The opposition National Unity Platform party has this morning unveiled its new home in Makerere Kavule, Kawempe Division.

Speaking at the ground breaking event, David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP Secretary General said they have acquired the new space to enable their long planned move to shift their head office from Kamwokya.

He says the acquisition of the land and planned construction of office premises is part of the long list of new properties the party has bought in the recent past.

Meanwhile Joel Ssenyonyi, the party spokesperson says they also have plans to increase the size of the land from the current one acre to enable them conduct various party activities with ease.