Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party has tasked the government to increase the welfare of security personnel to motivate them to fight terrorism and other crimes.
The party said many members of security agencies have low morale because they are poorly paid and live in dilapidated houses.
“We have been advocating for the good welfare of the people in uniform even in our manifesto,” Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP secretary-general, told journalists at the party’s headquarters in Kamwokya, Kampala yesterday.
Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/nup-calls-for-better-welfare-of-security-forces-3628026