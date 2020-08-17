The National Unity Platform Party (NUP) has challenged law enforcement agencies across the country to treat all political parties equally if the country is to have peaceful and fair polls next year.

This comes after the Criminal Investigations Directorate last week summoned the party’s presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi over allegations that he held illegal processions in Mbale district in disregard to the presidential directives on coronavirus.

NUP’s spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi tells KFM that on several occasions, politicians from the ruling National Resistance Movement Party have held bigger rallies and processions but only a handful have been summoned or held accountable.

Ssenyonyi says Kyagulanyi who is expected to appear tomorrow at the CID head office for questioning may or may not appear in person.

Kyagulanyi was summoned with the State Minister for privatisation and Investment Evelyn Anite who is expected to appear today at CID over her procession in Koboko district.