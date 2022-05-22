Two National Unity Platform succumbed to an accident that occurred on the road towards Kumi from Iganga.

The car was traveling to Omoro to join the NUO campaign team.

“We have so far learnt that two of our comrades and leaders, Waiswa Denis from Iganga and Yakub Kiggundu from Kawempe, have passed on,” read a tweet from NUP twitter page.

FDC party has also come out to eulogize the fallen politicians.

”You died in the line of duty to awaken the people of Omoro county.Condolences to NUP, People of kazo,Iganga and family & friends of the deceased. We shall keep on the fight for a new Ug,” FDC tweeted.

The team was heading to Omoro to campaign for their candidate Toolit Simon who is vying for the post of MP Omoro County to replace the late speaker Jacob Oulanyah.