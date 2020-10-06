The nominated councilors under the National Unity Party from Kawempe North have denounced Ssegirinya Muhammad as their parliamentary flag bearer.

NUP nominated Ssegirinya to carry the party flag for Kawempe North in the forth coming elections.

Addressing journalists, Charles Sserubiri NUP coordinator in Kawempe Division says the decision was arrived at after a series of meetings and wide consultations from all villages and parishes across the division who anonymously voted against him being their MP.

He claims Ssegirinya is not well experienced and grounded in leadership and governance, giving the party 24 hours to reverse its decision and endorse another candidate.

Ssegirinya has however scoffed at such a move describing it as a waste of time