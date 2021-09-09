By Ivan Ssenabulya

The opposition National Unity Platform has revealed that it will not join the Inter-Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD).

The dialogue formed in 2010 is a dialogue platform for all political parties represented in parliament.

In a meeting held on 26th April, NUP officials at the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy were asked to join IPOD being the leader of opposition in parliament.

In a letter dated 02nd September that was addressed to the Executive Secretary IPOD, NUP party secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said that they agreed not to join.

The party has cited, failure by the IPOD to task the government to address a number of issues relating to human rights, democracy, and rule of law.

He talked about opposition supporters still locked up in prisons and others in unknown detention centres.

NUP however expressed commitment to join any dialogue based on principles of fairness, mutual respect, and transparency which they say is not in IPOD.