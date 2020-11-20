

The National Unity Platform Party has defended itself as none violent contrary to many who have branded it and their supporters as ‘hooligans.’

Many analysts and some Ugandans have accused NUP party members of orchestrating violence in the country.

While appearing on national broadcaster yesterday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga accused some of the political groups of training vigilantes with plans of attacking and provoking police into running battles.

Speaking on the hot seat last night, the NUP secretary general Lewis Rubongoya said violence attracts violence adding that their party leader, Robert Kyagulanyi has been an advocate of a violence free society.

Rubongoya however says police and other security agencies are to blame for provoking Ugandans to turn violent.

He meanwhile asks NUP supporters to be more assertive while demanding for their rights but remain peaceful.