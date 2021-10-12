By Juliet Nalwooga

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party has dismissed reports that it has clashed with the recently unveiled political pressure group by four-time presidential candidate, Dr Kiiza Besigye.

Dr Besigye and his allies from six political parties last week unveiled a new political pressure group- the People’s Front for Transition (PFT) and there have since been numerous social media reports of bickering between the new group and the NUP.

However, while addressing journalists at the NUP head offices in Kamwokya, the party’s Secretary General Lewis Lubongoya said any group whose initiatives are geared towards ending what he called a dictatorship in Uganda is their ally.

Addressing a news conference at the party head office in Kampala’s Kamwokya suburb, Lubomgoya said their approaches may differ, but both NUP and PFT have a common goal.

Meanwhile, NUP deputy president Lina Zedriga re-echoed their demands for the release of political prisoners.

These include members of parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana of Kawempe North and Makindye West constituencies respectively.