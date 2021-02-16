By Benjamin Jumbe and Juliet Nalwooga

The leadership of National Unity Platform (NUP) has expressed disappointment with a decision by the General Court Martial to deny its supporters bail.

The 7 member panel chaired by Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti sitting at Makindye yesterday declined to release on bail 36 NUP supporters on grounds that they would continue to incite violence if released on bail, ordering the state to expedite investigations into the case.

Now speaking to KFM, NUP Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya describes this as oppression and continued violation of these people’s human rights, thus vowing not to relent in fighting for their freedom.

Prosecution states that the suspects and others still at large on January 3rd 2021 while at Makerere Kavule, Kigundu Zone, Kawempe Division were found in possession of four rounds of ammunition, an AK 47 gun, which is the monopoly of the defense forces.

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party has revealed that it is set to petition the UN Human Rights office in Kampala over kidnapped people.

Addressing journalists at the party offices in Kamwokya , presidential race runner up also NUP party leader Robert Kyagulanyi called upon family and relatives of those kidnapped to join them as they present the petition to UN tomorrow.

Kyagulanyi has also demanded for the unconditional release of all those that fall victim of extrajudicial arrests and are being held incommunicado.

He also demands that civilians being tried in the military court martial be moved to a civilian court or released immediately.

NUP are today formally making use of their offices after police and UPDF officers left yesterday since the place was placed under siege after the 14th January siege.