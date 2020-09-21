

The National Unity Platform has come out to explain why singer Joseph Mayanja, also known as Chameleone was denied the party flag in his bid for Kampala Lord Mayor, in the coming elections.

According to party spokesman, Joel Ssenyonyi says the party committee made a wide assessment and intervened with people on who should be NUP candidate for the position.

“We intervened with people from boda boda places, markets, door to door to see what the people were saying. We realized that Hon. Ssebagala had more edge than Jose Mayanja,” Ssenyonyi said.

Ssenyonyi adds that the process of selecting flag bearers entailed three stages namely a sit down and where the sit down didn’t work, the vetting process took place.

He adds that NUP sent teams on ground to find out what the people were saying before making a final decision.

“Teams were sent on ground to ascertain what the people were saying on ground because this is people power. The people must be involved in the selection process,” he said.

However Ssenyonyi says that Mayanja can file a petition which can be looked at if he is not satisfied with the decision.