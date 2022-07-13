By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition National Unity platform (NUP) has today flagged off 500 tons of relief food to the Karamoja sub-region.

This follows the public outcry of Members of Parliament from Karamoja about the severe hunger in the sub-region that has even resulted in some deaths.

According to the reports, starvation-related deaths have been recorded in the districts of Kotido, Napak, Moroto, and Kaabong.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Robinnah Nabbanja told the House that the government has directed the finance ministry to release Shs 135bn to extend food aid to the districts in danger.

Now, while addressing the media at the party’s head offices in Kamwokya, party president, Robert Kyagulanyi challenged the government to act swiftly to save Ugandans in the subregion who are hopeless at this time.

He noted that NUP has given out 250 tons of beans and 250 tons of posh to help the people of Karamoja, asking security in the region not to block their food trucks