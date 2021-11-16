Opposition parties, Forum for Democratic Change and National Unity Platform have come out to speak about the two explosions that took place in Kampala.

In a tweet, the National Unity platform has called upon Ugandans to be vigilant during such times.

“We send our deepest condolences to the families whose loved ones have lost their lives in today’s tragic explosions. We pray for a timely recovery for those injured and struggling for their lives. Such times call for vigilance amongst the citizens. Let us all pray for our country!” read the tweet.

The NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi has also called upon Ugandans to stand strong with each other.

“As we all try to understand the cause of the explosions in Kampala today, let’s all look out for each other and be extremely vigilant. Very sad that lives have been lost and many others are injured. We should stand strong with each other in such a tough time,” the NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi said.

In a tweet, Forum for Democratic Change has also tasked police to get to the bottom of the attacks since the areas where the explosions took place are equipped with CCTV cameras.

“In 2019 the NRM regime spent USD 126M on CCTV systems supplied by Huawei promising to end crimes. We must get to the bottom of the attack (s) with material evidence Parliament & CPS are key spots equipped with surveillance. Our prayers to the victims of the city bombings” read the tweet.

According to the police spokesperson Fred Enanga, 3 people have been confirmed dead and 33 people have been injured.

Read also: https://www.kfm.co.ug/news/explosions-reported-in-kampala.html