By Ritah Kemigisa

The NUP party leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has hit back at president Museveni who says he met with his party coordinators at state house Entebbe.

The president says he was happy meeting with the NUP party members and appreciates their views on different failures of the NRM.

He has since pledged to work with them to address all challenges.

Kyagulanyi who accuses the President of being desperate and a dictator says the people he met are not NUP supporters as he claims.

According to Kyagulanyi, Museveni is under pressure to show the world that he is a people president with a few days to his swearing in ceremony.

“At times they will get one sell-out for the optics and parade him or her with other random people. Shameless! After killing, maiming, torturing and imprisoning NUP supporters, he has the audacity to pay & parade people and claim they’re NUP! His usual methods! He’s too desperate to cleanse himself as the world gets to know the extent of his raw greed and brutality,” said Mr Kyagulanyi.

He however says this strategy will not work and now asks his supporters to lose focus.

“My message to him: None of this can work. We are awake and watching. We the people must remain focused on the goal,” added Mr Kyagulanyi .

He has meanwhile resounded calls for many of the NUP members who are languishing in prisons to be released as soon as possible.