The National Unity Platform (NUP) has declared its participation in the forthcoming Dokolo District by-election.

The chairperson of the party’s electoral commission, Ms Margaret Walukamba, has urged members interested in contesting for Dokolo District Woman Member of Parliament to submit their expression of interest forms.

She said the exercise begins today, February 16, 2024, and will close on Wednesday, February 21 at midday.

“All interested members are requested to submit written applications at the Party Secretariat in Makerere-Kavule or send them by email to emcnup@gmail.com. All candidates are required to attach a copy of the party membership card, national ID, curriculum vitae, and certified copies of academic qualifications,” she said in a statement dated February 15, 2024.

NUP joins other political parties that have already announced their participation in the race including the Democratic Party, Uganda People’s Congress, the ruling National Resistance Movement, and Forum for Democratic Change.

On Wednesday, FDC unveiled Dr Alwoc Ogwal as the party’s flag bearer in the coming by-election.

The Dokolo Woman MP seat fell vacant following the death of the district’s MP Cecilia Ogwal on January 18, 2024.

The Independent Electoral Commission has since set March 21, 2024, as the polling date.