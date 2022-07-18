By Andrew Bagala

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) lawyers led by Benjamin Katana have asked the police investigating the death of a student at Makerere University to retrieve the CCTV camera footage that was captured at the crime scene and use it to identify suspects.

This is after the police asked the lawyers to give them two more days to complete their investigations into the matter that saw one of their members and Kasanda South MP Frank Kabuye arrested.

Kabuye and three others were arrested on Thursday night following the death of Michael Betungura, a Uganda Christian University student during the Makerere University guild presidential campaigns.

Betubgura was stabbed to death during a scuffle between supporters of the NUP party and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) during the final campaigns

The elections were scheduled to take place on July 15th but were canceled following the incident.

The suspects were detained at different police stations in Kampala.

Kabuye was yesterday transferred to Wandegeya police station from the Central Police station but the whereabouts of the other suspects are not known.