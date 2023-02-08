Former Namisindwa County MP contestant and the head of National Unity Platform (NUP) legal team, Anthony Wameli is dead, the party principal Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine announced Wednesday. Wameli died from the US where he was transferred for better treatment.

By the time of publishing this story, it was not yet clear what he had died of.

However, the former Nakasongola grade one magistrate was first hospitalized at St. Anthony medical center in Kasangati, Wakiso district in May 2021 due to stomach related complications. At the time, his wife, Olive Wameli said her husband was rushed to hospital in bad shape.

“We had feared because he was badly off……He was doing badly. His condition isn’t good. That’s why I have picked his mobile phone,” said Olive in an interniew with a journalist.

Wameli’s closest friend, Geoffrey Turyamusiima then told journalists that the human rights lawyer had been battling severe peptic ulcers for weeks, which he said could have worsened his condition. Weeks later, he was transferred TO Kampala then Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts in the United States of America where he was reportedly diagnised with stage four cancer. Read more