

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), also Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi is expected to appear at the Criminal Investigations Directorate today over alleged failure to comply with the set Covid-19 Standard Operation Procedures.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga says Kyagulanyi is among the several politicians who have been summoned to record statements for violating presidential directives while addressing their supporters.

Enanga says, other politicians who have already recorded statements over the same include, the NRM candidate aspiring for the Kween district parliamentary seat Winifred Chemutai and Dickson Kateshubwa who is vying for the Sheema seat.