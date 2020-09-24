Opposition National Unity Platform has urged members who are willing and capable of holding the flag for the Kampala Lord mayoral race to bring their applications for nomination at the platform’s head office in Kampala.

This is after NUP’s flag bearer in the city mayoral race, Latif Ssebagala stepped down on Tuesday citing the need to maintain unity for the good of the opposition.

The development comes just days after Ssebagala was vetted and was declared party’s flag bearer for the position instead of musician Joseph Mayanja aka Chameleon.

However Chameleon has since accused the platform of denying him a ticket on the basis of his religious affiliation, a claim that NUP has dismissed as false.

In a statement, NUP’s election management committee chairperson, Mercy Walukamba, says following Ssebagala’s withdrawal from the mayoral race, interested persons can pick nomination forms and return them by tomorrow Friday 25th September.