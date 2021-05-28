By Elizabeth Kamurungi More by this Author

The leadership of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party is meeting today to finalise the process of selecting the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (Lop) for the 11th Parliament.

Mr Lewis Rubongoya, the party secretary general, admitted that they are running out of time, and that is why today’s meeting is crucial.

“We are still doing meetings, by tomorrow (today) we will have a position,” Mr Rubongoya told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Mr Mathias Mpuuga, NUP’s deputy president in charge of central region , confirmed the meeting.

