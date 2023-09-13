Police have suspended the National Unity Platform (NUP) countrywide mobilisation activities with immediate effect due to alleged violation of agreed guidelines.

According to a statement issued by Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, they have observed breach of set guidelines in areas where the party held its activities.

“While we completely support the right of individuals, groups and other citizens to peacefully gather or assemble, and make their views on matters of public policy, we have noticed that, in all areas where the NUP mobilization activities have been carried out, there have been total breaches to the guidelines, thus causing public disorder. unnecessary traffic jams, loss of business, malicious damage to property,” the statement reads in part.

“For instance in Mbarara City, their rowdy supporters vandalized a Toyota Hiace under reg. no. UBD 251J, and traffic accidents, including a fatal one in Houma City, on the 11.09.2023. where a one, Mugisa Norman died and 10 others got serious injuries during the NUP convoy,” the statement reads further.

Additionally, police say NUP’s mobilisation activity in Luweero was used to incite violence, promote sectarianism, make illegitimate calls for the removal of an elected government. and issuance of defamatory statements against the president.

Katsigazi says the activities will be allowed to resume when the Kamwokya-based political party is ready to comply with the set guidelines.

Led by the party president Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine, the “Wake-Up Uganda” tour kicked off on August 28, 2023.