By Juliet Nalwooga

Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammed Segirinya together with the Makindye West colleague Allan Sewanyana have been summoned by police over the Masaka killings.

Segirinya and Sewanyana have been summoned to record statements in line with the serial murders that have claimed 30 lives in the greater Masaka region.

In the letter dated September 3rd, the duo is expected to appear at Masaka police station next week on Monday, September 6th at 1000 hours.

The development has been confirmed by the Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID spokesperson Mr Charles Twine who has condemned people who leaked the letter on social media.

“It is authentic but we condemn whoever leaked it to the social media,” noted Mr Twine.