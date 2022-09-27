After failing to have a joint position on the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) election last week, an opposition caucus convened today to harmonize their position on the forthcoming election.

Whereas other opposition parties including FDC, DP, UPC, JEEMA, and PPP which have candidates in the race have resolved to take part in the election.

The NUP party has maintained its position of not taking part in the election and has since vowed to challenge it in court.

Addressing journalists after the meeting at parliament, the leader of the opposition in parliament, Mathias Mpuuga confirmed that NUP members who make up majority of the opposition wing will not be expected to appear near the precincts of parliament on election day or even canvass votes for any of the 28 candidates in the EALA race.

“Like I informed the country last week on Thursday, we did not generate a consensus due to the nature of participation of the opposition in these elections. Given what we had learned then, notably, the attempt by the leading party in parliament to try and patronize the entire opposition by choosing for them candidates,” Mpuuga said.