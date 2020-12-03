National Unity Platform has named victims of the Nagojje accident in the Mukono District.

Following this accident along Nagojje-Mayangayanga road, which involved a patrol vehicle, Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango insisted that one person died.

This was during the campaign trail of the NUP presidential candidate in Mukono, on Monday. The party has kept criticising police for deliberately smashing five of their supporters.

The NUP parliamentary candidate in Nakifuma county Fred Ssimbwa has named the deceased as Kigozi Robert, Sempala Derrick and Ssebandeke Muhammad among theme was his driver.

Ssimbwa said that the fifth person yet to be identified, was a female shot dead few kilometres from the accident scene.