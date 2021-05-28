By Ritah Kemigisa

The National Unity Platform party which fills a majority of the opposition seats in the 11thparliament has named its shadow cabinet.

The party has appointed the Nyendo Mukungwe MP Mathias Mpuuga who is in charge of the central region as the leader of opposition.

Manjiya County MP John Nambeshe has been appointed opposition chief whip and he will be deputised by Jinja city woman MP Manjeri Kyebakutika.

Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake has been appointed a commissioner of parliament while Busiro East MP Medard Segona will chair the Public Accounts committee.

Nakawa East MP Joel Senyonyi who is also the party spokesperson has been is to chair the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) and will be deputized by Lucy AKello.

Mukono municipality MP Betty Nambooze is to chair the Government Assurances committee and deputized by Joseph Sewungu.

Ojara Mapensuzi who was a former Gulu LC5 has been appointed to chair the local government accounts committee and deputized by DP’s Luttamaguzi Ssemakula.

Kassanda Woman MP Flavia Kalule has been appointed as a representative to the Inter parliamentary Union and Patrick Nsamba to the Pan African Parliament.

The Busuuju county MP David Lukyamuzi has been sent to the commonwealth parliament association as its representative.