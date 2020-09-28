Kampala Woman Member of Parliament (MP), Nabillah Naggayi Ssempala has been nominated to hold the Kampala lord mayoral ticket for the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP).

She was competing against a one Cudrah Ssali who scored 87 out of the available 200 points while Nabillah scored 166 points.

According to the party’s electoral head Mercy Walukamba, Ssempala’s response was impressive to the panel of four judges, but now awaits confirmation by the board to hold the party flag.

The city mayoral race in NUP suffered a setback following the withdrawal of Kawempe North MP Latiff Ssebaggala citing the need to promote cohesion within the opposition.

Joseph Mayanja aka Chameleone was among those who also expressed interest in the same seat, especially because he had wanted to stand on the NUP ticket but had differences with the NUP team when he discovered they did not plan on supporting him for that seat.

Ssempala will now be tussling it out with the incumbent lord mayor, Erias Lukwago from FDC, Democratic Party’s Beatrice Kayanja and NRM’s Dan Kazibwe aka Ragga Dee who have already expressed interest in the same seat.

Meanwhile NUP has also started releasing the list of its Member of Parliament flag bearer to be presented to the board for vetting.

The exercise kicked off this morning at the party headquarters in Kamwokya, with the list of central region flag bearers.