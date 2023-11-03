By BAKER MULINDE

A security standoff lasting many hours came to a tense close yesterday afternoon, with the National Unity Platform saying it will commission its new headquarters in Makindye Division today.

Party president Robert Kyagulanyi told media that the leading Opposition party was forced to change earlier plans to open the building on Thursday after a joint military and police force sealed off the premises.

Mr Kyagulanyi, who has been stopped from addressing public rallies and was recently dragged off a return flight at Entebbe International Airport, frog-marched into a waiting security car and forcefully driven home, said they wonder what excuse the government will come up with today. Read more