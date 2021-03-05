By Juliet Nalwooga

Activists and the NUP party have poked holes in the list of missing persons presented by the government on Thursday.

On Thursday, the internal affairs minister Jeje Odongo presented a list of 177 missing persons, majority of whom were arrested for possessing military stores and are currently on remand at Makindye Military barracks.

The list has since been disputed by MPs who branded it a false representation of the actual number of missing persons in the country.

The number does not even add up to 177 but is instead 216.

The NUP party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi says the list contains details of only a few people arrested from mainly Kampala central yet they have received missing person complaints from several districts.

Ssenyonyi says the extrajudicial arrests are a form of political intimidation and that they will utilize all legal means possible to attain justice for desperate families missing their loved ones.

Meanwhile; the Chairperson for Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU), and former ethics and integrity minister Miria Matembe has demanded for expeditious case handling of those arrested majority of whom are at remand at Makindye military barracks and for respect of human rights to prevail in the country

Most of the victims are reportedly NUP supporters, arrested prior to and after the 14th January poll and president Museveni in a security national address ordered security agencies to make public the list of all those in detention.

Recently NUP released a list of about 243 missing people.