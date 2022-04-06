The leadership of Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party, has called for a further slashing of the budget for the burial of former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Addressing the media at their headquarters in Kamwokya, Kampala yesterday, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the party spokesperson, attributed the slashing of the money to the “noise” that was made by the general public, urging them to continue raising their voices on other matters.

“I think Ugandans have now seen how important their voices are. It is not clear how a burial can cost Shs2.5b of the taxpayers’ money. It is good it has been reduced but we think this can be reduced even further,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/nup-proposes-shs100m-for-ex-speaker-s-burial-3773114