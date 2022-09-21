Richard Todwong, the Secretary-General of the ruling NRM party has revealed that the rampant protests staged by National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters in the diaspora are threatening the existence of the Interparty Organization for Dialogue-IPOD.

Todwong made the revelation during an IPOD members’ visit to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Norbert Mao at his offices in Kampala.

He noted that IPOD depends on foreign aid from the Dutch government through the Netherlands Institute for Multi-party Democracy (NIMD), however, the institute might fail to continue supporting them due to external pressure.

Todwong said this will affect the implementation of programs on capacity building that IPOD has been facilitating in political parties for a very long time.

Meanwhile, the executive secretary of IPOD, also the country director for NIMD, Frank Rusa, noted that the protests have sparked a debate in the Dutch government, making it appear like IPOD has excluded NUP, the largest opposition political party in Uganda.