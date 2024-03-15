The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has nominated Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake as the new parliamentary commissioner, replacing Mathias Mpuuga.

This is after the NUP National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to recall the former Leader of Opposition, Mpuuga as parliamentary commissioner over alleged abuse of office.

In a statement signed by the party’s Acting National President, Dr. Lina Zadriga Waru, the party accuses Mpuuga of being part of the Shs1.7 billion “service award” scandal that was agreed in a meeting reportedly chaired by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

“Although he responded to NEC’s request to show cause why he should not be recalled from the Parliamentary Commission, he did not provide any satisfactory explanation for engaging in this grave action which goes against the mission, values and objectives of the Party. In particular, he did not make any attempt to respond to the specific accusations leveled against him,” the statement reads in part.

“His (Zaake) nomination was informed by the fact that he was illegally removed from that role in March 2022 in order to pave way for the grand corrupt and questionable dealings of the Parliamentary Commission that have now come to light,” the statement reads further.

Meanwhile Mpuuga has since reiterated that he is not resigning from his current position as parliamentary commissioner.

Last year, the Constitutional Court invalidated the parliamentary resolution to remove Zaake from his position as a commissioner.