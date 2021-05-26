By Ritah Kemigisa

The National Unity Platform party has distanced itself from claims by FDCs Ssemujju Nganda regarding the just-concluded speakership election of the 11th parliament.

According to Ssemujju, he wrote to the NUP MPs and their leader Robert Kyagulanyi about his speakership bid, and instead, the latter convinced his members to vote for the former speaker Rebecca Kadaga claiming that they thought her win would hurt president Museveni.

Ssemujju scored only 15 votes in the race that was won by Jacob Oulanya who polled 310 votes and Kadaga 197.

However speaking to KFM, NUP party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi says his remarks are unfortunate further adding that they should stop playing the blame game since even some members of his party members never voted for him.

Ssenyonyi meanwhile says now is the time for the opposition to unite and strategize if they are to defeat President Museveni.