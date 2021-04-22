By Juliet Nalwooga

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party has expressed skepticism over joining the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD).

The ruling National Resistance Movement party is the current chair of IPOD, a platform that brings together political parties with representation in parliament.

However, NUP the newest party in the 11th parliament with a total of 59 elected MPs says they will only join IPOD when it implements human cause initiatives and questions rights abuses for the good of Ugandans.

NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi tells KFM that as long as IPOD appears to be just another opening for politicians to bag more money in donor allowances, they will remain outside the grouping.