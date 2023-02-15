The National Unity Platform yesterday spoke about the jailed legislators’ long walk to freedom, and shed light on behind-the-scenes talks that could have led to their release on Monday.

The NUP Spokesperson, Mr Joel Ssenyoni, told Daily Monitor last evening that the party lawyers and undisclosed MPs played key roles and that “for over the past one-and-a-half years have been pursuing for [MPs] freedom through all the legal channels especially in the courts of law.”

“This was not going to be very easy, remember when we were pursuing for the freedom of Nubian Lee and other colleagues, it also took months but eventually they got freed,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

He added: “This is the same story with this one, including exerting pressure in parliament and elsewhere and yesterday [Monday] they were granted freedom.”