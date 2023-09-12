By Alex Ashaba

A National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter lost his life and ten others sustained injuries after a road crash that occurred on Monday evening.

The incident occurred as the convoy, accompanying NUP president Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu commonly known as Bobi Wine, was en route to Kigorobya sub-county in Hoima district to attend a campaign rally for the party’s candidate in the Hoima district by-election.

Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Mr Norman Mugisa, a resident of Kiryatete.

According to Hakiza, the fatal crash occurred when Mr Mugisa was struck by unknown vehicles and motorcycles within the convoy.

“At 5:30 pm, we received reports of a tragic incident where one person lost his life on the spot, and ten others sustained injuries. These individuals were part of the convoy heading to Kigorobya sub county to attend a campaign rally for NUP candidate Mr Moses Aguuda. The incident took place at Mumpuda along Hoima-Buliisa road,” Hakiza explained.

He said the deceased was a technician from Buhimba town council in Kikuube district, and was a passenger on one of the unidentified motorcycles involved.

He tragically died at the scene of the road crash. The injured victims, whose identities are yet to be established, were promptly rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital for medical treatment.

“It is alleged that the driver of the motorcycle carrying the deceased experienced a sudden brake malfunction in the middle of the road. As a result, other motorcycles following closely collided with him. Additionally, an unidentified vehicle with no license plate had some of its parts damaged in the incident,” he said.

Hakiza attributed the cause of the road crash to reckless driving and speeding saying earlier in the day they had issued warnings to all drivers to prioritize safety and refrain from speeding within convoys.

As a response to these recent events, the police have decided to take stricter measures, including impounding vehicles and motorcycles driven recklessly.

Hakiza urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement efforts, saying, “We have initiated a general inquiry file for this incident. We encourage anyone with information about the vehicles and motorcycles involved in the accident to report to the police,” he said.

Police say the deceased’s body has been handed over to his family.