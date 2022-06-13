By Ruth Anderah

The 32 NUP supporters are to stay on remand until the President appoints a new General Court Martial chairman.

A ruling on their bail was scheduled for this morning but the suspects were not produced in court because Lt Gen Andrew Gutti’s term has expired.

According to their lawyer George Musisi, the General Court Martial Registrar Col John Bizimaana informed him that the court cannot convene until the President appoints a chairman.

The NUP supporters are charged with unlawful possession of explosive devices.

The prosecution states that between November 2020 and May 2021, the suspects had in their possession explosives which are a monopoly of only the armed forces.

They were arrested from different places in Jinja, Kireka, Nakulabye, Nateete and Kampala Central.