The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has suspended five of its leaders from the Busoga sub-region following internal wrangles which have tainted the party’s image.

In a January 12 statement signed by the party secretary general, David Lewis Rubongoya, the camp suspended party’s deputy secretary for mobilisation (eastern region) Mr. Moses Bigirwa, acting head of patriotism and ideology Mr. Andrew Muwanguzi, Coordinator Busoga Sub-region Mr. Lulenzi Bamu, acting coordinator Youth, Busoga sub-region Mr. Jamal Ayagalaki Mukuve and the acting district chairperson for Jinja city Mr. Saulo Nsongambi.

He says the five portrayed a behaviour contrary to provisions in their constitution. Rubongoya says the party has granted them a right to be heard and that a probe into their actions will be headed by Jolly Mugisha, the National Unity Platform party Vice President for Western region. Read more