By Derrick Wandera
The Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party has said they want all their supporters detained in different cells across the country to be released unconditionally.
Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the party spokesperson, told journalists yesterday that four of their party leaders were arrested in Kasese District last week as they conducted a grass-root meeting and were charged with treason.
“We know that President Museveni is targeting us, other parties are busy moving around the country holding meetings. Why would security target us and yet we are a fully registered political party in the country?” Mr Ssenyonyi said.
