The National Unity Platform (NUP) has agreed to back the flagbearer of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party, Alice Alaso in the forthcoming Serere county by-election.

The development has been announced today by the party spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi and Lina Zedriga, the party’s chairperson in charge of Northern Uganda. They say the decision is grounded on the need to unite as forces of change.

Joel Obore and Jerry Okello both former aspirants on the NUP ticket have confirmed their withdrawal from the race, asking their voters to rally behind Alaso.

Last week, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) rejected calls for a joint candidate in the Serere by election and unveiled Emmanuel Eratu as its flag bearer.

The Electoral Commission has since set Thursday, February 23, 2023, as the polling date for the Serere by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of the area MP Patrick Okabe in a road accident.