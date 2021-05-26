By Juliet Nalwooga

The head of the National Unity Platform (NUP) legal team Anthony Wameli says they will consider torture allegations after all their supporters have been released from prison.

Speaking to KFM shortly after the release of 17 on bail by the General Court Martial sitting in Makindye yesterday, Wameli said that they are yet to consider torture allegations and will come up with a party position on the issue soon.

The 17 NUP supporters are part of the 35 in detention and they were each ordered to pay a non-cash bond of Shs 2 million and each of their sureties ordered to execute a noncash bond of Shs 50million.

Their movement was also restricted to Kampala and they were ordered to report back to court every after 14 days.

Meanwhile,18 others including Eddy Mutwe and Nubian Li were further remanded to prison until June 8th, when they will re-appear for consideration of their bail application.