BY ARTHUR ARNOLD WADERO

Opposition party National Unity Platform (NUP) has revealed that at least Shs1 million will be slashed off from each of party MP’s Shs200 Million received from government to buy brand new cars.

The party said the money will go to the party to facilitate a string of services which include the construction of party offices.

In an interview with the Daily Monitor, opposition Chief Whip, Mr John Baptist Nambeshe indicated that the NUP party lawmakers had voluntarily resolved to commit at least Shs1M to finance activities.

“The members themselves so wished that as a party that is leading in Parliament and is hardly a year-old in Parliament, we need to demonstrate maturity by acquiring own property. And for that reason therefore we resolved that this fundraising be done,” Mr Nambeshe said.

He added: “It has nothing to do with the superior of the party, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine compelling one to pay a certain amount. By the way on this same money, if it comes through, I may even give Shs100 million or more because of the love of my party.”

Mr Nambeshe also Manjiya County MP declined to divulge details of the structure to be built and only said “we shall cross the bridge when we come to it.”

On Wednesday, the Director to Parliament told the Daily Monitor that government had availed funds to the legislative arm to facilitate each of the 529 MPs and the 21 Ex- officios to purchase brand cars.

However, the NUP MPs will not have the entire amount considering that they agreed and resolved that part of the monies would be used to bankroll the construction of party premises and other logistical costs pressed on the party administration.

The NUP party which currently comprises the majority opposition MPs in parliament has its offices headquartered at Mr Kyagulanyi’s premises in Kamwokya.

This, according to Mr Nambeshe is unfair to Bobi Wine since the premises that house the party offices are personal structures that would be used to generate personal incomes.